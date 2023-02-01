English
    Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore, up 39.55% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Fabrics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.91 crore in December 2022 up 39.55% from Rs. 17.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 115.1% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 up 29.03% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

    Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.9122.1617.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.9122.1617.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.938.799.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.245.195.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.96-1.52-4.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.852.922.26
    Depreciation0.760.800.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.926.204.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.25-0.21-0.25
    Other Income0.200.350.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.440.140.14
    Interest0.290.380.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.16-0.23-0.10
    Exceptional Items0.070.39-0.48
    P/L Before Tax0.230.16-0.59
    Tax0.150.03-0.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.080.13-0.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.080.13-0.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.080.13-0.51
    Equity Share Capital8.588.588.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.12-0.59
    Diluted EPS0.010.12-0.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.12-0.59
    Diluted EPS0.010.12-0.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited