Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore, up 6.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore in December 2021 up 6.95% from Rs. 16.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021 down 127.33% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021 down 48.33% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2020.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 29.50 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.96% returns over the last 6 months and 31.11% over the last 12 months.