Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore, up 6.95% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Fabrics are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore in December 2021 up 6.95% from Rs. 16.02 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021 down 127.33% from Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021 down 48.33% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2020.
Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 29.50 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.96% returns over the last 6 months and 31.11% over the last 12 months.
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.13
|16.61
|16.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.13
|16.61
|16.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.49
|6.51
|5.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.01
|1.16
|1.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.30
|1.09
|1.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.26
|2.22
|2.35
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.79
|0.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.14
|4.64
|3.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|0.21
|0.80
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.20
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.40
|1.07
|Interest
|0.25
|0.21
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.19
|0.88
|Exceptional Items
|-0.48
|-0.10
|0.91
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.59
|0.09
|1.79
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.00
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.51
|0.09
|1.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.51
|0.09
|1.86
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.51
|0.09
|1.86
|Equity Share Capital
|8.58
|8.58
|8.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|0.10
|2.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|0.10
|2.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|0.10
|2.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|0.10
|2.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited