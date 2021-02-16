Dhanlaxmi Fabri Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.02 crore, down 26.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.02 crore in December 2020 down 26.57% from Rs. 21.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in December 2020 up 426.07% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2020 down 46.43% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2019.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2019.

Dhanlaxmi Fabri shares closed at 21.95 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 51.38% returns over the last 6 months and 2.09% over the last 12 months.