Dhanlaxmi Bank Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 90.66 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 90.66 crore in September 2021 up 2.26% from Rs. 88.66 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2021 down 73.88% from Rs. 14.01 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 26.06 crore in September 2021 down 23.04% from Rs. 33.86 crore in September 2020.

Dhanlaxmi Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.55 in September 2020.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares closed at 15.55 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.61% returns over the last 6 months and 30.13% over the last 12 months.