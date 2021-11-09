MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dhanlaxmi Bank Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 90.66 crore, up 2.26% Y-o-Y

November 09, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 90.66 crore in September 2021 up 2.26% from Rs. 88.66 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2021 down 73.88% from Rs. 14.01 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 26.06 crore in September 2021 down 23.04% from Rs. 33.86 crore in September 2020.

Dhanlaxmi Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.55 in September 2020.

Close

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares closed at 15.55 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.61% returns over the last 6 months and 30.13% over the last 12 months.

Dhanlaxmi Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills161.83155.07174.30
(b) Income on Investment60.6156.5061.00
(c) Int. on balances With RBI4.173.964.68
(d) Others2.402.573.99
Other Income37.5820.9221.25
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended138.35138.60155.31
Employees Cost62.6554.7544.20
Other Expenses39.5336.7831.85
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies26.068.8933.86
Provisions And Contingencies22.402.1019.85
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.666.7914.01
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.666.7914.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.666.7914.01
Equity Share Capital253.01253.01253.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.140.270.55
Diluted EPS0.140.270.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.140.270.55
Diluted EPS0.140.270.55
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA604.15641.53448.72
ii) Net NPA329.55300.86111.45
i) % of Gross NPA0.090.090.06
ii) % of Net NPA0.050.050.02
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Dhanlaxmi Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2021 09:14 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.