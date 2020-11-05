172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|dhanlaxmi-bank-standalone-september-2020-net-interest-income-nii-at-rs-88-66-crore-down-11-91-y-o-y-6071541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhanlaxmi Bank Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 88.66 crore, down 11.91% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 88.66 crore in September 2020 down 11.91% from Rs. 100.65 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.01 crore in September 2020 down 36.52% from Rs. 22.07 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 33.86 crore in September 2020 down 28.64% from Rs. 47.45 crore in September 2019.

Dhanlaxmi Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.87 in September 2019.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares closed at 11.90 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.05% returns over the last 6 months and -22.98% over the last 12 months.

Dhanlaxmi Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills174.30167.25180.16
(b) Income on Investment61.0061.7367.69
(c) Int. on balances With RBI4.684.201.57
(d) Others3.993.473.92
Other Income21.2541.9723.51
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended155.31157.59152.69
Employees Cost44.2045.3442.32
Other Expenses31.8532.5834.39
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies33.8643.1147.45
Provisions And Contingencies19.8537.0225.38
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax14.016.0922.07
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.016.0922.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.016.0922.07
Equity Share Capital253.01253.01253.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.550.240.87
Diluted EPS0.550.240.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.550.240.87
Diluted EPS0.550.240.87
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA448.72464.45476.08
ii) Net NPA111.45140.04105.34
i) % of Gross NPA0.066.897.06
ii) % of Net NPA0.022.181.65
Return on Assets %--0.200.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:11 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Dhanlaxmi Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results

