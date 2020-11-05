Dhanlaxmi Bank Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 88.66 crore, down 11.91% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 88.66 crore in September 2020 down 11.91% from Rs. 100.65 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.01 crore in September 2020 down 36.52% from Rs. 22.07 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 33.86 crore in September 2020 down 28.64% from Rs. 47.45 crore in September 2019.

Dhanlaxmi Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.87 in September 2019.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares closed at 11.90 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.05% returns over the last 6 months and -22.98% over the last 12 months.