Dhanlaxmi Bank Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 100.65 crore, up 15.11% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 100.65 crore in September 2019 up 15.11% from Rs. 87.44 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.07 crore in September 2019 up 81.65% from Rs. 12.15 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 47.45 crore in September 2019 up 885.6% from Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2018.

Dhanlaxmi Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2018.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares closed at 15.70 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.86% returns over the last 6 months and 4.67% over the last 12 months.