you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhanlaxmi Bank Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 100.65 crore, up 15.11% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 100.65 crore in September 2019 up 15.11% from Rs. 87.44 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.07 crore in September 2019 up 81.65% from Rs. 12.15 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 47.45 crore in September 2019 up 885.6% from Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2018.

Dhanlaxmi Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2018.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares closed at 15.70 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.86% returns over the last 6 months and 4.67% over the last 12 months.

Dhanlaxmi Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills180.16165.28156.05
(b) Income on Investment67.6970.4481.74
(c) Int. on balances With RBI1.570.872.43
(d) Others3.923.844.43
Other Income23.5116.32-17.92
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended152.69150.34157.21
Employees Cost42.3242.8942.29
Other Expenses34.3934.4133.27
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies47.4529.11-6.04
Provisions And Contingencies25.389.27-18.19
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax22.0719.8412.15
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.0719.8412.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.0719.8412.15
Equity Share Capital253.01253.01253.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.870.780.48
Diluted EPS0.870.780.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.870.780.48
Diluted EPS0.870.780.48
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA476.08496.48488.74
ii) Net NPA105.34145.20173.54
i) % of Gross NPA7.067.617.81
ii) % of Net NPA1.652.352.92
Return on Assets %0.710.680.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Nov 1, 2019 10:08 am

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Dhanlaxmi Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results

