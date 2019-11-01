Dhanlaxmi Bank Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 100.65 crore, up 15.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 100.65 crore in September 2019 up 15.11% from Rs. 87.44 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.07 crore in September 2019 up 81.65% from Rs. 12.15 crore in September 2018.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 47.45 crore in September 2019 up 885.6% from Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2018.
Dhanlaxmi Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2018.
Dhanlaxmi Bank shares closed at 15.70 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.86% returns over the last 6 months and 4.67% over the last 12 months.
Special Thursday Expiry on
|Dhanlaxmi Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|180.16
|165.28
|156.05
|(b) Income on Investment
|67.69
|70.44
|81.74
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|1.57
|0.87
|2.43
|(d) Others
|3.92
|3.84
|4.43
|Other Income
|23.51
|16.32
|-17.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|152.69
|150.34
|157.21
|Employees Cost
|42.32
|42.89
|42.29
|Other Expenses
|34.39
|34.41
|33.27
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|47.45
|29.11
|-6.04
|Provisions And Contingencies
|25.38
|9.27
|-18.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|22.07
|19.84
|12.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.07
|19.84
|12.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.07
|19.84
|12.15
|Equity Share Capital
|253.01
|253.01
|253.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.87
|0.78
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.87
|0.78
|0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.87
|0.78
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.87
|0.78
|0.48
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|476.08
|496.48
|488.74
|ii) Net NPA
|105.34
|145.20
|173.54
|i) % of Gross NPA
|7.06
|7.61
|7.81
|ii) % of Net NPA
|1.65
|2.35
|2.92
|Return on Assets %
|0.71
|0.68
|0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
10th 7th NovEarly Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI