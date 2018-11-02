Dhanlaxmi Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 87.44 crore, down 3.84% Q-o-Q

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 87.44 crore in September 2018 down 3.84% from Rs. 90.93 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.15 crore in September 2018 up 100.5% from Rs. 6.06 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands negative at Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2018 down 120.19% from Rs. 29.92 crore in September 2017.

Dhanlaxmi Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2017.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares closed at 16.45 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.22% returns over the last 6 months and -54.31% over the last 12 months.