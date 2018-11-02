App
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 04:55 PM IST

Dhanlaxmi Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 87.44 crore, down 3.84% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 87.44 crore in September 2018 down 3.84% from Rs. 90.93 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.15 crore in September 2018 up 100.5% from Rs. 6.06 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands negative at Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2018 down 120.19% from Rs. 29.92 crore in September 2017.

Dhanlaxmi Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2017.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares closed at 16.45 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.22% returns over the last 6 months and -54.31% over the last 12 months.

Dhanlaxmi Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 156.05 155.52 178.29
(b) Income on Investment 81.74 77.28 73.68
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 2.43 2.44 2.59
(d) Others 4.43 4.67 4.60
Other Income -17.92 16.45 23.14
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 157.21 158.78 168.23
Employees Cost 42.29 42.86 46.29
Other Expenses 33.27 34.70 37.86
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies -6.04 20.02 29.92
Provisions And Contingencies -18.19 65.01 23.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.15 -44.99 6.06
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.15 -44.99 6.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.15 -44.99 6.06
Equity Share Capital 253.01 253.01 253.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- --
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.48 -1.78 0.24
Diluted EPS 0.48 -1.78 0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.48 -1.78 0.24
Diluted EPS 0.48 -1.78 0.24
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 488.74 531.05 389.16
ii) Net NPA 173.54 212.84 228.05
i) % of Gross NPA 7.81 8.94 6.11
ii) % of Net NPA 2.92 3.79 3.67
Return on Assets % 0.55 -1.50 0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 04:38 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Dhanlaxmi Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results

