Dhanlaxmi Bank Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 85.54 crore, down 1.67% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 85.54 crore in March 2020 down 1.67% from Rs. 86.99 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2020 down 90.58% from Rs. 27.61 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 39.79 crore in March 2020 down 9.32% from Rs. 43.88 crore in March 2019.

Dhanlaxmi Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2019.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares closed at 15.75 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.70% returns over the last 6 months and -2.48% over the last 12 months.