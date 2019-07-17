Dhanlaxmi Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 90.09 crore, up 11.04% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 90.09 crore in June 2019 up 11.04% from Rs. 81.13 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.84 crore in June 2019 up 144.1% from Rs. 44.99 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 29.11 crore in June 2019 up 45.4% from Rs. 20.02 crore in June 2018.

Dhanlaxmi Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2018.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares closed at 18.45 on July 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.27% returns over the last 6 months and 14.60% over the last 12 months.