Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone Jun-2018 NII at Rs 81.13 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Interest Earned (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 155.52 163.77 181.88 (b) Income on Investment 77.28 75.89 69.69 (c) Int. on balances With RBI 2.44 2.28 3.22 (d) Others 4.67 4.50 4.51 Other Income 16.45 29.70 27.95 EXPENDITURE Interest Expended 158.78 160.72 173.89 Employees Cost 42.86 23.56 49.70 Other Expenses 34.70 28.90 37.03 Depreciation -- -- -- Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 20.02 62.96 26.63 Provisions And Contingencies 65.01 80.12 18.66 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -44.99 -17.16 7.97 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -44.99 -17.16 7.97 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -44.99 -17.16 7.97 Equity Share Capital 253.01 253.01 253.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- ANALYTICAL RATIOS a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- -- b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- -- c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.78 -0.68 0.38 Diluted EPS -1.78 -0.68 0.38 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.78 -0.68 0.38 Diluted EPS -1.78 -0.68 0.38 NPA Ratios : i) Gross NPA 531.05 469.30 354.13 ii) Net NPA 212.84 194.65 193.12 i) % of Gross NPA 8.94 7.35 5.62 ii) % of Net NPA 3.79 3.19 3.15 Return on Assets % -1.50 -0.20 0.26 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited