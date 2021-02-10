Dhanlaxmi Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 90.65 crore, down 6.45% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 90.65 crore in December 2020 down 6.45% from Rs. 96.9 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.81 crore in December 2020 down 44.5% from Rs. 21.28 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 32.22 crore in December 2020 down 29.39% from Rs. 45.63 crore in December 2019.

Dhanlaxmi Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2019.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares closed at 14.05 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.60% returns over the last 6 months and -0.35% over the last 12 months.