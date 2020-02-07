App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhanlaxmi Bank Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 96.90 crore, up 6.23% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 96.90 crore in December 2019 up 6.23% from Rs. 91.22 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.28 crore in December 2019 up 25.92% from Rs. 16.90 crore in December 2018.

Close

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 45.63 crore in December 2019 up 23.09% from Rs. 37.07 crore in December 2018.

Dhanlaxmi Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2018.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares closed at 14.20 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.65% returns over the last 6 months and -10.41% over the last 12 months.

Dhanlaxmi Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills179.11180.16162.99
(b) Income on Investment66.1267.6975.04
(c) Int. on balances With RBI1.921.573.05
(d) Others3.733.924.01
Other Income34.9723.5127.07
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended153.98152.69153.87
Employees Cost50.1342.3243.32
Other Expenses36.1134.3937.90
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies45.6347.4537.07
Provisions And Contingencies24.3525.3820.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax21.2822.0716.90
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.2822.0716.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.2822.0716.90
Equity Share Capital253.01253.01253.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.840.870.67
Diluted EPS0.840.870.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.840.870.67
Diluted EPS0.840.870.67
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA490.47476.08507.95
ii) Net NPA105.21105.34173.58
i) % of Gross NPA7.137.068.11
ii) % of Net NPA1.621.652.93
Return on Assets %0.710.71-0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
First Published on Feb 7, 2020 11:40 am

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Dhanlaxmi Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.