Dhanlaxmi Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 91.22 crore, up 8.95% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 91.22 crore in December 2018 up 8.95% from Rs. 83.73 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.90 crore in December 2018 up 177.74% from Rs. 21.74 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 37.07 crore in December 2018 up 39% from Rs. 26.67 crore in December 2017.

Dhanlaxmi Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2017.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares closed at 18.40 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.85% returns over the last 6 months and -36.22% over the last 12 months.