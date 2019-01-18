App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhanlaxmi Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 91.22 crore, up 8.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanlaxmi Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 91.22 crore in December 2018 up 8.95% from Rs. 83.73 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.90 crore in December 2018 up 177.74% from Rs. 21.74 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 37.07 crore in December 2018 up 39% from Rs. 26.67 crore in December 2017.

Dhanlaxmi Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2017.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares closed at 18.40 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.85% returns over the last 6 months and -36.22% over the last 12 months.

Dhanlaxmi Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 162.99 156.05 168.28
(b) Income on Investment 75.04 81.74 73.17
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 3.05 2.43 2.52
(d) Others 4.01 4.43 4.45
Other Income 27.07 -17.92 21.69
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 153.87 157.21 164.69
Employees Cost 43.32 42.29 44.03
Other Expenses 37.90 33.27 34.72
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 37.07 -6.04 26.67
Provisions And Contingencies 20.17 -18.19 48.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.90 12.15 -21.74
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.90 12.15 -21.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.90 12.15 -21.74
Equity Share Capital 253.01 253.01 253.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- --
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.67 0.48 -0.86
Diluted EPS 0.67 0.48 -0.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.67 0.48 -0.86
Diluted EPS 0.67 0.48 -0.86
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 507.95 488.74 446.14
ii) Net NPA 173.58 173.54 253.46
i) % of Gross NPA 8.11 7.81 6.96
ii) % of Net NPA 2.93 2.92 4.08
Return on Assets % -0.18 0.55 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 18, 2019 03:01 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Dhanlaxmi Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

