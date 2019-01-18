Dhanlaxmi Bank Q3 net profit at Rs 17 cr

Private sector lender Dhanlaxmi Bank Friday reported a net profit of Rs 16.90 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

The bank had posted a loss of Rs 21.74 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Total income rose to Rs 272.16 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 270.11 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 8.11 per cent of the total advances, from 6.96 per cent at the end of the third quarter of 2017-18.

However, net NPAs declined to 2.93 per cent from 4.08 per cent a year ago.