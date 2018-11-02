Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 profit doubles to Rs 12.1 cr, asset quality improves

Dhanlaxmi Bank's second quarter (July-September) profit doubled to Rs 12.1 crore against Rs 6.1 crore reported year-ago on provisions write-back.

Net interest income during the quarter fell by 3.8 percent to Rs 87.4 crore YoY as advances degrew by 4 percent to Rs 5,940 crore.

Deposits also declined in quarter ended September 2018, down 1.65 percent to Rs 10,816.8 crore compared to same period last year.

The bank has improved its asset quality at the end of September quarter. Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances were down at 7.81 percent against 8.94 percent in previous quarter and net NPAs, too, were lower at 2.92 percent compared to 3.79 percent reported in June quarter.

Dhanlaxmi Bank has written back provisions of Rs 18.19 crore in September quarter against provisions of Rs 65.01 crore made in June quarter and Rs 23.87 crore in Q2FY18.

At operating level, it has reported loss of Rs 6.04 crore against profit of Rs 29.92 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

At 14:47 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 17.50, up Rs 1.05, or 6.38 percent amid big volumes on the BSE.