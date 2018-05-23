App
May 23, 2018 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhanlaxmi Bank posts Q4 loss Rs 17.16 cr on 170% increase in provisions; net NPA falls

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances were higher at 7.35 percent against 6.96 percent, but net NPA were lower at 3.19 against 4.08 percent on sequential basis.

Dhanlaxmi Bank has posted a loss of Rs 17.16 crore for the quarter ended March 2018 against profit of Rs 8.81 crore in same period last fiscal.

But the loss narrowed from Rs 21.74 crore in December quarter due to solid growth in other income and operating profit.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 1.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 8,572 crore in January-March quarter.

Provisions and contingencies shot up 170 percent year-on-year (65.5 percent QoQ) to Rs 80.12 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

Other income or non-interest income inched up 4.2 percent (up 37 percent QoQ) to Rs 29.70 crore and operating profit surged 63.7 percent (up 136 percent QoQ) to Rs 62.96 compared to year-ago.

At 14:52 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 20.10, up Rs 1.25, or 6.63 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

