Dhani Services Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.16 crore, up 114.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.16 crore in March 2023 up 114.32% from Rs. 12.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2023 up 119.68% from Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.91 crore in March 2023 up 1439.25% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.

Dhani Services EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2022.

Dhani Services shares closed at 34.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.19% returns over the last 6 months and -36.73% over the last 12 months.