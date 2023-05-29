English
    Dhani Services Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.16 crore, up 114.32% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhani Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.16 crore in March 2023 up 114.32% from Rs. 12.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2023 up 119.68% from Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.91 crore in March 2023 up 1439.25% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.

    Dhani Services EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2022.

    Dhani Services shares closed at 34.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.19% returns over the last 6 months and -36.73% over the last 12 months.

    Dhani Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.1626.9612.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.1626.9612.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.550.581.92
    Depreciation0.050.050.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----7.89
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.511.655.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.0524.68-2.65
    Other Income0.810.530.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.8625.22-1.92
    Interest13.8414.0411.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.0111.18-13.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.0111.18-13.84
    Tax8.366.34-0.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.654.83-13.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.654.83-13.49
    Equity Share Capital121.64121.64121.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.08-0.23
    Diluted EPS0.050.08-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.08-0.23
    Diluted EPS0.050.08-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 29, 2023