Dhani Services Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.81 crore, down 91.35% Y-o-Y
June 21, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhani Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.81 crore in March 2021 down 91.35% from Rs. 136.44 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2021 down 103.7% from Rs. 121.24 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.17 crore in March 2021 down 93.18% from Rs. 134.43 crore in March 2020.
Dhani Services shares closed at 186.10 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given -38.74% returns over the last 6 months and 121.42% over the last 12 months.
|Dhani Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.81
|10.52
|136.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.81
|10.52
|136.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.83
|1.27
|2.27
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.40
|1.57
|1.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.52
|7.63
|132.93
|Other Income
|2.59
|0.63
|1.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.12
|8.26
|134.38
|Interest
|10.60
|10.51
|10.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.49
|-2.25
|123.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.49
|-2.25
|123.58
|Tax
|2.99
|2.47
|0.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.48
|-4.72
|122.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-1.48
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.48
|-4.72
|121.24
|Equity Share Capital
|114.54
|114.54
|102.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.09
|2.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.09
|2.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.09
|2.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.09
|2.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited