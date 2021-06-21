Dhani Services Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.81 crore, down 91.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.81 crore in March 2021 down 91.35% from Rs. 136.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2021 down 103.7% from Rs. 121.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.17 crore in March 2021 down 93.18% from Rs. 134.43 crore in March 2020.

Dhani Services shares closed at 186.10 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given -38.74% returns over the last 6 months and 121.42% over the last 12 months.