Dhani Services Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.80 crore, up 11.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.80 crore in June 2023 up 11.18% from Rs. 25.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.84 crore in June 2023 down 50.12% from Rs. 11.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.58 crore in June 2023 down 20.28% from Rs. 33.34 crore in June 2022.

Dhani Services EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2022.

Dhani Services shares closed at 44.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.12% returns over the last 6 months and -3.88% over the last 12 months.