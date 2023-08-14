English
    Dhani Services Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.80 crore, up 11.18% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhani Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.80 crore in June 2023 up 11.18% from Rs. 25.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.84 crore in June 2023 down 50.12% from Rs. 11.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.58 crore in June 2023 down 20.28% from Rs. 33.34 crore in June 2022.

    Dhani Services EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2022.

    Dhani Services shares closed at 44.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.12% returns over the last 6 months and -3.88% over the last 12 months.

    Dhani Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.8027.1625.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.8027.1625.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.381.55-7.19
    Depreciation0.050.050.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.901.510.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.4724.0532.55
    Other Income0.060.810.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.5324.8633.28
    Interest14.0213.8413.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.5111.0120.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.5111.0120.16
    Tax6.678.368.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.842.6511.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.842.6511.70
    Equity Share Capital121.64121.64121.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.050.20
    Diluted EPS0.100.050.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.050.20
    Diluted EPS0.100.050.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:00 pm

