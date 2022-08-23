 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhani Services Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.90 crore, up 151.76% Y-o-Y

Aug 23, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhani Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.90 crore in June 2022 up 151.76% from Rs. 10.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.70 crore in June 2022 up 2125.81% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.34 crore in June 2022 up 157.65% from Rs. 12.94 crore in June 2021.

Dhani Services EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Dhani Services shares closed at 56.70 on August 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.48% returns over the last 6 months and -68.14% over the last 12 months.

Dhani Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.90 12.67 10.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.90 12.67 10.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -7.19 1.92 -2.81
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 7.89 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.49 5.45 0.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.55 -2.65 12.15
Other Income 0.73 0.72 0.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.28 -1.92 12.89
Interest 13.12 11.92 10.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.16 -13.84 2.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.16 -13.84 2.55
Tax 8.46 -0.35 3.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.70 -13.49 -0.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.70 -13.49 -0.58
Equity Share Capital 121.19 121.19 114.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 -0.23 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.20 -0.23 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 -0.23 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.20 -0.23 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dhani Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Aug 23, 2022 09:00 am
