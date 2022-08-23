Dhani Services Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.90 crore, up 151.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.90 crore in June 2022 up 151.76% from Rs. 10.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.70 crore in June 2022 up 2125.81% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.34 crore in June 2022 up 157.65% from Rs. 12.94 crore in June 2021.

Dhani Services EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Dhani Services shares closed at 56.70 on August 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.48% returns over the last 6 months and -68.14% over the last 12 months.