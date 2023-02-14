 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhani Services Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore, up 164.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhani Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore in December 2022 up 164.73% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2022 up 185.17% from Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.27 crore in December 2022 up 230.76% from Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021.

Dhani Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.96 26.61 10.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.96 26.61 10.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.58 0.53 1.78
Depreciation 0.05 0.06 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.65 0.72 1.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.68 25.29 7.18
Other Income 0.53 0.59 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.22 25.88 7.59
Interest 14.04 13.42 11.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.18 12.47 -3.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.18 12.47 -3.78
Tax 6.34 6.52 1.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.83 5.95 -5.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.83 5.95 -5.68
Equity Share Capital 121.64 121.19 121.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 0.11 -0.10
Diluted EPS 0.08 0.11 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 0.11 -0.10
Diluted EPS 0.08 0.11 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited