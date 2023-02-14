Dhani Services Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore, up 164.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore in December 2022 up 164.73% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2022 up 185.17% from Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.27 crore in December 2022 up 230.76% from Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021.