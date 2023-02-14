English
    Dhani Services Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore, up 164.73% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhani Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore in December 2022 up 164.73% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2022 up 185.17% from Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.27 crore in December 2022 up 230.76% from Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021.

    Dhani Services EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2021.

    Dhani Services shares closed at 34.85 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.37% returns over the last 6 months and -72.87% over the last 12 months.

    Dhani Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.9626.6110.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.9626.6110.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.580.531.78
    Depreciation0.050.060.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.650.721.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.6825.297.18
    Other Income0.530.590.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2225.887.59
    Interest14.0413.4211.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.1812.47-3.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.1812.47-3.78
    Tax6.346.521.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.835.95-5.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.835.95-5.68
    Equity Share Capital121.64121.19121.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.11-0.10
    Diluted EPS0.080.11-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.11-0.10
    Diluted EPS0.080.11-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:11 am