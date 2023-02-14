Dhani Services Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore, up 164.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore in December 2022 up 164.73% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2022 up 185.17% from Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.27 crore in December 2022 up 230.76% from Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021.

Dhani Services EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2021.

Dhani Services shares closed at 34.85 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.37% returns over the last 6 months and -72.87% over the last 12 months.