Dhani Services Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore, down 3.19% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhani Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore in December 2021 down 3.19% from Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2021 down 20.2% from Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021 down 8.06% from Rs. 8.31 crore in December 2020.
Dhani Services shares closed at 132.15 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.08% returns over the last 6 months and -62.85% over the last 12 months.
|Dhani Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.18
|11.39
|10.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.18
|11.39
|10.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.78
|1.82
|1.27
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.17
|1.09
|1.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.18
|8.43
|7.63
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.45
|0.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.59
|8.88
|8.26
|Interest
|11.37
|11.53
|10.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.78
|-2.65
|-2.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.78
|-2.65
|-2.25
|Tax
|1.90
|2.32
|2.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.68
|-4.97
|-4.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.68
|-4.97
|-4.72
|Equity Share Capital
|121.19
|114.54
|114.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.09
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.09
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.09
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.09
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited