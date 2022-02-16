Dhani Services Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore, down 3.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.18 crore in December 2021 down 3.19% from Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2021 down 20.2% from Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021 down 8.06% from Rs. 8.31 crore in December 2020.

Dhani Services shares closed at 132.15 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.08% returns over the last 6 months and -62.85% over the last 12 months.