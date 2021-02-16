Dhani Services Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.52 crore, down 69.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.52 crore in December 2020 down 69.17% from Rs. 34.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2020 down 119.38% from Rs. 24.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.31 crore in December 2020 down 74.38% from Rs. 32.44 crore in December 2019.

Dhani Services shares closed at 355.70 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 109.85% returns over the last 6 months and 86.87% over the last 12 months.