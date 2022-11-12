Dhani Services Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.16 crore, down 61.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhani Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 130.16 crore in September 2022 down 61.11% from Rs. 334.69 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.82 crore in September 2022 up 57.83% from Rs. 208.25 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.87 crore in September 2022 up 79.44% from Rs. 135.56 crore in September 2021.
Dhani Services shares closed at 53.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.72% returns over the last 6 months and -70.40% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dhani Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|130.16
|272.60
|334.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|130.16
|272.60
|334.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|131.87
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-2.45
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|104.00
|32.62
|158.78
|Depreciation
|27.63
|4.21
|21.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|109.68
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|109.25
|117.82
|200.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-108.26
|-13.92
|-156.36
|Other Income
|52.77
|0.18
|-1.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-55.50
|-13.74
|-157.52
|Interest
|42.26
|102.09
|70.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-97.75
|-115.83
|-228.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-97.75
|-115.83
|-228.26
|Tax
|-10.46
|-27.05
|-22.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-87.29
|-88.78
|-205.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-87.29
|-88.78
|-205.94
|Minority Interest
|-0.53
|0.25
|-2.30
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-87.82
|-88.53
|-208.25
|Equity Share Capital
|121.19
|121.19
|114.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|-12.27
|-3.77
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|-12.27
|-3.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|-12.27
|-3.77
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|-12.27
|-3.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited