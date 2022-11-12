Dhani Services Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.16 crore, down 61.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.16 crore in September 2022 down 61.11% from Rs. 334.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.82 crore in September 2022 up 57.83% from Rs. 208.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.87 crore in September 2022 up 79.44% from Rs. 135.56 crore in September 2021.

Dhani Services shares closed at 53.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.72% returns over the last 6 months and -70.40% over the last 12 months.