Dhani Services Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.16 crore, down 61.11% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhani Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 130.16 crore in September 2022 down 61.11% from Rs. 334.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.82 crore in September 2022 up 57.83% from Rs. 208.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.87 crore in September 2022 up 79.44% from Rs. 135.56 crore in September 2021.

Dhani Services shares closed at 53.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.72% returns over the last 6 months and -70.40% over the last 12 months.

Dhani Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 130.16 272.60 334.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 130.16 272.60 334.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 131.87 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -2.45 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 104.00 32.62 158.78
Depreciation 27.63 4.21 21.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 109.68
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.25 117.82 200.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -108.26 -13.92 -156.36
Other Income 52.77 0.18 -1.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -55.50 -13.74 -157.52
Interest 42.26 102.09 70.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -97.75 -115.83 -228.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -97.75 -115.83 -228.26
Tax -10.46 -27.05 -22.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -87.29 -88.78 -205.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -87.29 -88.78 -205.94
Minority Interest -0.53 0.25 -2.30
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -87.82 -88.53 -208.25
Equity Share Capital 121.19 121.19 114.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.62 -12.27 -3.77
Diluted EPS -1.62 -12.27 -3.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.62 -12.27 -3.77
Diluted EPS -1.62 -12.27 -3.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:01 pm
