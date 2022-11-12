English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dhani Services Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.16 crore, down 61.11% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhani Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 130.16 crore in September 2022 down 61.11% from Rs. 334.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.82 crore in September 2022 up 57.83% from Rs. 208.25 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.87 crore in September 2022 up 79.44% from Rs. 135.56 crore in September 2021.

    Dhani Services shares closed at 53.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.72% returns over the last 6 months and -70.40% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Dhani Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations130.16272.60334.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations130.16272.60334.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--131.87--
    Purchase of Traded Goods-2.45----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost104.0032.62158.78
    Depreciation27.634.2121.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----109.68
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.25117.82200.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-108.26-13.92-156.36
    Other Income52.770.18-1.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-55.50-13.74-157.52
    Interest42.26102.0970.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-97.75-115.83-228.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-97.75-115.83-228.26
    Tax-10.46-27.05-22.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-87.29-88.78-205.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-87.29-88.78-205.94
    Minority Interest-0.530.25-2.30
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-87.82-88.53-208.25
    Equity Share Capital121.19121.19114.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.62-12.27-3.77
    Diluted EPS-1.62-12.27-3.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.62-12.27-3.77
    Diluted EPS-1.62-12.27-3.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dhani Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:01 pm