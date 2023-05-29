Dhani Services Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.29 crore, down 72.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.29 crore in March 2023 down 72.41% from Rs. 305.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 196.05 crore in March 2023 up 21.02% from Rs. 248.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 184.49 crore in March 2023 down 29.58% from Rs. 142.38 crore in March 2022.

Dhani Services shares closed at 34.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.19% returns over the last 6 months and -36.73% over the last 12 months.