    Dhani Services Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.29 crore, down 72.41% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhani Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.29 crore in March 2023 down 72.41% from Rs. 305.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 196.05 crore in March 2023 up 21.02% from Rs. 248.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 184.49 crore in March 2023 down 29.58% from Rs. 142.38 crore in March 2022.

    Dhani Services shares closed at 34.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.19% returns over the last 6 months and -36.73% over the last 12 months.

    Dhani Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.29147.69305.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.29147.69305.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.03-1.7559.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.8522.72-20.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.9581.23173.95
    Depreciation17.1117.4627.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies142.519.6319.17
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses77.38102.84232.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-231.53-84.43-186.95
    Other Income29.9320.2217.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-201.60-64.21-169.83
    Interest29.9834.9861.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-231.58-99.20-231.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-231.58-99.20-231.58
    Tax-33.94-6.7312.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-197.64-92.47-244.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-197.64-92.47-244.39
    Minority Interest1.59-1.83-3.82
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-196.05-94.30-248.21
    Equity Share Capital121.64121.64121.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.39-1.45-4.20
    Diluted EPS-3.39-1.45-4.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.39-1.45-4.20
    Diluted EPS-3.39-1.45-4.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 29, 2023