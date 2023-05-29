Dhani Services Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.29 crore, down 72.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhani Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 84.29 crore in March 2023 down 72.41% from Rs. 305.46 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 196.05 crore in March 2023 up 21.02% from Rs. 248.21 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 184.49 crore in March 2023 down 29.58% from Rs. 142.38 crore in March 2022.
Dhani Services shares closed at 34.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.19% returns over the last 6 months and -36.73% over the last 12 months.
|Dhani Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|84.29
|147.69
|305.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|84.29
|147.69
|305.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|-1.75
|59.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.85
|22.72
|-20.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|66.95
|81.23
|173.95
|Depreciation
|17.11
|17.46
|27.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|142.51
|9.63
|19.17
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|77.38
|102.84
|232.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-231.53
|-84.43
|-186.95
|Other Income
|29.93
|20.22
|17.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-201.60
|-64.21
|-169.83
|Interest
|29.98
|34.98
|61.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-231.58
|-99.20
|-231.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-231.58
|-99.20
|-231.58
|Tax
|-33.94
|-6.73
|12.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-197.64
|-92.47
|-244.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-197.64
|-92.47
|-244.39
|Minority Interest
|1.59
|-1.83
|-3.82
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-196.05
|-94.30
|-248.21
|Equity Share Capital
|121.64
|121.64
|121.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.39
|-1.45
|-4.20
|Diluted EPS
|-3.39
|-1.45
|-4.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.39
|-1.45
|-4.20
|Diluted EPS
|-3.39
|-1.45
|-4.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited