Dhani Services Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.46 crore, up 27.58% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhani Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 305.46 crore in March 2022 up 27.58% from Rs. 239.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 248.21 crore in March 2022 down 50.89% from Rs. 164.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 142.38 crore in March 2022 down 72.31% from Rs. 82.63 crore in March 2021.

Dhani Services shares closed at 47.75 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -70.93% returns over the last 6 months and -72.14% over the last 12 months.

Dhani Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 305.46 489.87 239.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 305.46 489.87 239.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 59.33 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.27 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 173.95 190.90 120.43
Depreciation 27.45 25.19 7.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 19.17 68.72 111.58
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 232.79 346.23 87.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -186.95 -141.16 -87.40
Other Income 17.13 11.72 -2.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -169.83 -129.44 -89.92
Interest 61.76 59.42 101.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -231.58 -188.85 -191.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -231.58 -188.85 -191.05
Tax 12.81 28.76 -26.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -244.39 -217.61 -164.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -244.39 -217.61 -164.30
Minority Interest -3.82 -0.47 -0.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -248.21 -218.08 -164.50
Equity Share Capital 121.19 121.19 114.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.20 -3.89 -2.97
Diluted EPS -4.20 -3.89 -2.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.20 -3.89 -2.97
Diluted EPS -4.20 -3.89 -2.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:55 pm
