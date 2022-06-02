Dhani Services Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.46 crore, up 27.58% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhani Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 305.46 crore in March 2022 up 27.58% from Rs. 239.43 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 248.21 crore in March 2022 down 50.89% from Rs. 164.50 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 142.38 crore in March 2022 down 72.31% from Rs. 82.63 crore in March 2021.
Dhani Services shares closed at 47.75 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -70.93% returns over the last 6 months and -72.14% over the last 12 months.
|Dhani Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|305.46
|489.87
|239.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|305.46
|489.87
|239.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|59.33
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-20.27
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|173.95
|190.90
|120.43
|Depreciation
|27.45
|25.19
|7.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|19.17
|68.72
|111.58
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|232.79
|346.23
|87.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-186.95
|-141.16
|-87.40
|Other Income
|17.13
|11.72
|-2.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-169.83
|-129.44
|-89.92
|Interest
|61.76
|59.42
|101.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-231.58
|-188.85
|-191.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-231.58
|-188.85
|-191.05
|Tax
|12.81
|28.76
|-26.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-244.39
|-217.61
|-164.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-244.39
|-217.61
|-164.30
|Minority Interest
|-3.82
|-0.47
|-0.20
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-248.21
|-218.08
|-164.50
|Equity Share Capital
|121.19
|121.19
|114.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.20
|-3.89
|-2.97
|Diluted EPS
|-4.20
|-3.89
|-2.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.20
|-3.89
|-2.97
|Diluted EPS
|-4.20
|-3.89
|-2.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited