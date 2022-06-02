Dhani Services Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.46 crore, up 27.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.46 crore in March 2022 up 27.58% from Rs. 239.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 248.21 crore in March 2022 down 50.89% from Rs. 164.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 142.38 crore in March 2022 down 72.31% from Rs. 82.63 crore in March 2021.

Dhani Services shares closed at 47.75 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -70.93% returns over the last 6 months and -72.14% over the last 12 months.