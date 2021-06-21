Dhani Services Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 239.43 crore, down 61.89% Y-o-Y
June 21, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhani Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 239.43 crore in March 2021 down 61.89% from Rs. 628.26 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 164.50 crore in March 2021 up 50.69% from Rs. 333.64 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 82.63 crore in March 2021 up 65.64% from Rs. 240.51 crore in March 2020.
Dhani Services shares closed at 186.10 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given -38.74% returns over the last 6 months and 121.42% over the last 12 months.
|Dhani Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|239.43
|325.53
|628.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|239.43
|325.53
|628.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|120.43
|114.74
|110.60
|Depreciation
|7.29
|24.69
|31.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|111.58
|80.01
|649.41
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|87.53
|83.18
|109.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-87.40
|22.92
|-273.24
|Other Income
|-2.52
|11.44
|0.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-89.92
|34.35
|-272.35
|Interest
|101.13
|119.38
|170.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-191.05
|-85.03
|-442.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-191.05
|-85.03
|-442.67
|Tax
|-26.76
|-5.49
|-123.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-164.30
|-79.53
|-318.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-164.30
|-79.53
|-318.68
|Minority Interest
|-0.20
|3.20
|-14.96
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-164.50
|-76.33
|-333.64
|Equity Share Capital
|114.54
|114.54
|102.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.97
|-1.38
|-6.04
|Diluted EPS
|-2.97
|-1.38
|-6.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.97
|-1.38
|-6.04
|Diluted EPS
|-2.97
|-1.38
|-6.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited