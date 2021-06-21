Dhani Services Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 239.43 crore, down 61.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.43 crore in March 2021 down 61.89% from Rs. 628.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 164.50 crore in March 2021 up 50.69% from Rs. 333.64 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 82.63 crore in March 2021 up 65.64% from Rs. 240.51 crore in March 2020.

Dhani Services shares closed at 186.10 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given -38.74% returns over the last 6 months and 121.42% over the last 12 months.