Dhani Services Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 239.43 crore, down 61.89% Y-o-Y

June 21, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhani Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 239.43 crore in March 2021 down 61.89% from Rs. 628.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 164.50 crore in March 2021 up 50.69% from Rs. 333.64 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 82.63 crore in March 2021 up 65.64% from Rs. 240.51 crore in March 2020.

Dhani Services shares closed at 186.10 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given -38.74% returns over the last 6 months and 121.42% over the last 12 months.

Dhani Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations239.43325.53628.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations239.43325.53628.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost120.43114.74110.60
Depreciation7.2924.6931.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies111.5880.01649.41
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses87.5383.18109.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-87.4022.92-273.24
Other Income-2.5211.440.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-89.9234.35-272.35
Interest101.13119.38170.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-191.05-85.03-442.67
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-191.05-85.03-442.67
Tax-26.76-5.49-123.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-164.30-79.53-318.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-164.30-79.53-318.68
Minority Interest-0.203.20-14.96
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-164.50-76.33-333.64
Equity Share Capital114.54114.54102.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.97-1.38-6.04
Diluted EPS-2.97-1.38-6.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.97-1.38-6.04
Diluted EPS-2.97-1.38-6.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 21, 2021 11:33 am

