Dhani Services Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 119.60 crore, down 51.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.60 crore in June 2023 down 51.46% from Rs. 246.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 94.79 crore in June 2023 up 6.53% from Rs. 101.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.10 crore in June 2023 down 564.37% from Rs. 8.42 crore in June 2022.

Dhani Services shares closed at 44.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.12% returns over the last 6 months and -3.88% over the last 12 months.