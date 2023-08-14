English
    Dhani Services Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 119.60 crore, down 51.46% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhani Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 119.60 crore in June 2023 down 51.46% from Rs. 246.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 94.79 crore in June 2023 up 6.53% from Rs. 101.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.10 crore in June 2023 down 564.37% from Rs. 8.42 crore in June 2022.

    Dhani Services shares closed at 44.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.12% returns over the last 6 months and -3.88% over the last 12 months.

    Dhani Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations119.6084.29246.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations119.6084.29246.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.080.030.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.3711.8512.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.0066.9595.94
    Depreciation18.2417.1128.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies38.14142.5112.63
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.1977.38145.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-62.43-231.53-48.52
    Other Income5.0929.9328.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-57.34-201.60-20.23
    Interest25.7229.9858.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-83.06-231.58-79.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-83.06-231.58-79.06
    Tax11.46-33.9424.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-94.53-197.64-103.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-94.53-197.64-103.92
    Minority Interest-0.271.592.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-94.79-196.05-101.41
    Equity Share Capital121.64121.64121.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.60-3.39-1.80
    Diluted EPS-1.60-3.39-1.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.60-3.39-1.80
    Diluted EPS-1.60-3.39-1.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:22 pm

