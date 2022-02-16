Dhani Services Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 489.87 crore, up 50.48% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhani Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 489.87 crore in December 2021 up 50.48% from Rs. 325.53 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 218.08 crore in December 2021 down 185.7% from Rs. 76.33 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 104.25 crore in December 2021 down 276.58% from Rs. 59.04 crore in December 2020.
Dhani Services shares closed at 132.15 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.08% returns over the last 6 months and -62.85% over the last 12 months.
|Dhani Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|489.87
|334.69
|325.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|489.87
|334.69
|325.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|190.90
|158.78
|114.74
|Depreciation
|25.19
|21.96
|24.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|68.72
|109.68
|80.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|346.23
|200.63
|83.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-141.16
|-156.36
|22.92
|Other Income
|11.72
|-1.16
|11.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-129.44
|-157.52
|34.35
|Interest
|59.42
|70.74
|119.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-188.85
|-228.26
|-85.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-188.85
|-228.26
|-85.03
|Tax
|28.76
|-22.31
|-5.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-217.61
|-205.94
|-79.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-217.61
|-205.94
|-79.53
|Minority Interest
|-0.47
|-2.30
|3.20
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-218.08
|-208.25
|-76.33
|Equity Share Capital
|121.19
|114.54
|114.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.89
|-3.77
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-3.89
|-3.77
|-1.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.89
|-3.77
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-3.89
|-3.77
|-1.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited