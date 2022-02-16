Dhani Services Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 489.87 crore, up 50.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 489.87 crore in December 2021 up 50.48% from Rs. 325.53 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 218.08 crore in December 2021 down 185.7% from Rs. 76.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 104.25 crore in December 2021 down 276.58% from Rs. 59.04 crore in December 2020.

Dhani Services shares closed at 132.15 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.08% returns over the last 6 months and -62.85% over the last 12 months.