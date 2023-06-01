Dhanashree Elec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.04 crore, up 20.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.04 crore in March 2023 up 20.83% from Rs. 9.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2023 up 120.94% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2023 up 80% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022.

Dhanashree Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2022.

Dhanashree Elec shares closed at 24.10 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.59% returns over the last 6 months and 20.50% over the last 12 months.