English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dhanashree Elec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.04 crore, up 20.83% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanashree Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.04 crore in March 2023 up 20.83% from Rs. 9.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2023 up 120.94% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2023 up 80% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022.

    Dhanashree Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2022.

    Dhanashree Elec shares closed at 24.10 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.59% returns over the last 6 months and 20.50% over the last 12 months.

    Dhanashree Electronics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.0411.279.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.0411.279.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.117.839.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.16-0.69-1.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.760.590.83
    Depreciation0.110.120.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.841.60-0.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.941.811.73
    Other Income15.240.060.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.311.871.79
    Interest1.591.281.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.720.590.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.720.590.55
    Tax0.810.020.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.910.570.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.910.570.41
    Equity Share Capital14.1914.1914.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.640.400.30
    Diluted EPS0.640.400.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.640.400.30
    Diluted EPS0.640.400.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Dhanashree Elec #Dhanashree Electronics #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:31 am