Dhanashree Elec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.99 crore, up 1.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.99 crore in June 2023 up 1.68% from Rs. 14.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 down 20.22% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2023 down 6.53% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2022.

Dhanashree Elec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2022.

Dhanashree Elec shares closed at 46.46 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 111.18% returns over the last 6 months and 108.81% over the last 12 months.