Dhanashree Elec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.74 crore, down 83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.74 crore in June 2022 down 83% from Rs. 86.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022 up 113.1% from Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2022 up 153.64% from Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2021.

Dhanashree Elec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.50 in June 2021.

Dhanashree Elec shares closed at 23.25 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.69% returns over the last 6 months and 68.23% over the last 12 months.