Dhanashree Elec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.72 crore, up 2471.01% Y-o-Y

July 28, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanashree Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 86.72 crore in June 2021 up 2471.01% from Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2021 down 499.88% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2021 down 1296.77% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2020.

Dhanashree Elec shares closed at 14.35 on July 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.03% returns over the last 6 months

Dhanashree Electronics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations86.7217.4213.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations86.7217.4213.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials14.0619.693.49
Purchase of Traded Goods23.37--5.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.02-5.91-0.57
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.020.530.60
Depreciation4.650.140.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses33.690.971.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.052.002.04
Other Income0.690.040.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.362.042.05
Interest1.160.991.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.521.040.78
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-9.521.040.78
Tax-4.490.220.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.030.820.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.030.820.60
Equity Share Capital14.1914.1914.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.500.580.42
Diluted EPS-3.500.580.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.500.580.42
Diluted EPS-3.500.580.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Dhanashree Elec #Dhanashree Electronics #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2021 08:33 am

