Dhanashree Elec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.72 crore, up 2471.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.72 crore in June 2021 up 2471.01% from Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2021 down 499.88% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2021 down 1296.77% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2020.

Dhanashree Elec shares closed at 14.35 on July 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.03% returns over the last 6 months