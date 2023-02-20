 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dhanashree Elec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.27 crore, down 37.75% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanashree Electronics are:Net Sales at Rs 11.27 crore in December 2022 down 37.75% from Rs. 18.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 down 17.19% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2022 down 14.96% from Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2021.
Dhanashree Elec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2021. Dhanashree Elec shares closed at 21.15 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.76% returns over the last 6 months and -5.16% over the last 12 months.
Dhanashree Electronics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations11.2711.3218.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations11.2711.3218.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.834.4114.50
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.692.46-1.86
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.590.620.60
Depreciation0.120.120.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.601.872.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.811.862.23
Other Income0.060.02--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.871.872.23
Interest1.281.311.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.590.561.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.590.561.00
Tax0.02-0.010.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.570.570.69
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.570.570.69
Equity Share Capital14.1914.1914.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.400.400.48
Diluted EPS0.400.400.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.400.400.48
Diluted EPS0.400.400.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dhanashree Elec #Dhanashree Electronics #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:11 pm