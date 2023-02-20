Dhanashree Elec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.27 crore, down 37.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanashree Electronics are:Net Sales at Rs 11.27 crore in December 2022 down 37.75% from Rs. 18.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2022 down 17.19% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2022 down 14.96% from Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2021.
Dhanashree Elec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2021.
|Dhanashree Elec shares closed at 21.15 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.76% returns over the last 6 months and -5.16% over the last 12 months.
|Dhanashree Electronics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.27
|11.32
|18.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.27
|11.32
|18.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.83
|4.41
|14.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.69
|2.46
|-1.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.59
|0.62
|0.60
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.60
|1.87
|2.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.81
|1.86
|2.23
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.87
|1.87
|2.23
|Interest
|1.28
|1.31
|1.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.59
|0.56
|1.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.59
|0.56
|1.00
|Tax
|0.02
|-0.01
|0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.57
|0.57
|0.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.57
|0.57
|0.69
|Equity Share Capital
|14.19
|14.19
|14.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.40
|0.40
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.40
|0.40
|0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.40
|0.40
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.40
|0.40
|0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited