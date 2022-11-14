Dhanalaxmi Cote Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.58 crore, up 65.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.58 crore in September 2022 up 65.04% from Rs. 6.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2022 down 74.77% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 down 69.23% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2021.

Dhanalaxmi Cote EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.16 in September 2021.

Dhanalaxmi Cote shares closed at 60.65 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.81% returns over the last 6 months and 85.76% over the last 12 months.