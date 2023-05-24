Dhanalaxmi Cote Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.36 crore, up 14.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanalaxmi Cotex are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.36 crore in March 2023 up 14.96% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 down 298.78% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 272.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
Dhanalaxmi Cote shares closed at 84.47 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 75.07% returns over the last 6 months and -3.96% over the last 12 months.
|Dhanalaxmi Cotex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.36
|4.25
|3.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.36
|4.25
|3.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.50
|5.59
|7.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.50
|-1.67
|-3.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.29
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.25
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|-0.24
|-0.52
|Other Income
|0.69
|0.15
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-0.08
|-0.13
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-0.08
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.44
|-0.08
|-0.13
|Tax
|0.02
|0.01
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|-0.09
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|-0.09
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|4.87
|4.87
|4.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.94
|-0.19
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.94
|-0.19
|-0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.94
|-0.19
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.94
|-0.19
|-0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited