    Dhanalaxmi Cote Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.36 crore, up 14.96% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanalaxmi Cotex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.36 crore in March 2023 up 14.96% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 down 298.78% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 272.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    Dhanalaxmi Cote shares closed at 84.47 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 75.07% returns over the last 6 months and -3.96% over the last 12 months.

    Dhanalaxmi Cotex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.364.253.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.364.253.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.505.597.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.50-1.67-3.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.290.29
    Depreciation0.030.030.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.250.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.13-0.24-0.52
    Other Income0.690.150.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.44-0.08-0.13
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.44-0.08-0.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.44-0.08-0.13
    Tax0.020.01-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.46-0.09-0.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.46-0.09-0.11
    Equity Share Capital4.874.874.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.94-0.19-0.24
    Diluted EPS-0.94-0.19-0.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.94-0.19-0.24
    Diluted EPS-0.94-0.19-0.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

