Dhanalaxmi Cote Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.36 crore, up 14.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.36 crore in March 2023 up 14.96% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 down 298.78% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 272.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Dhanalaxmi Cote shares closed at 84.47 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 75.07% returns over the last 6 months and -3.96% over the last 12 months.