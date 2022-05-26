 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhanalaxmi Cote Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.79 crore, up 57.29% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanalaxmi Cotex are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.79 crore in March 2022 up 57.29% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 126.73% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 126.83% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

Dhanalaxmi Cote shares closed at 89.95 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 96.83% returns over the last 6 months

Dhanalaxmi Cotex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.79 2.85 2.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.79 2.85 2.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.48 3.32 3.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.59 -0.35 -0.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.29 0.28 0.20
Depreciation 0.02 0.01 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.11 0.15 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.52 -0.55 -0.80
Other Income 0.39 0.83 1.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 0.28 0.41
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.13 0.28 0.41
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.03
P/L Before Tax -0.13 0.28 0.43
Tax -0.02 -0.20 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.11 0.48 0.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.11 0.48 0.43
Equity Share Capital 4.87 4.87 4.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 0.99 0.88
Diluted EPS -0.24 0.99 0.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 0.99 0.88
Diluted EPS -0.24 0.99 0.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
