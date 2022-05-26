Dhanalaxmi Cote Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.79 crore, up 57.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.79 crore in March 2022 up 57.29% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 126.73% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 126.83% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

Dhanalaxmi Cote shares closed at 89.95 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 96.83% returns over the last 6 months