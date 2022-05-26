Dhanalaxmi Cote Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.79 crore, up 57.29% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanalaxmi Cotex are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.79 crore in March 2022 up 57.29% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 126.73% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 126.83% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.
Dhanalaxmi Cote shares closed at 89.95 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 96.83% returns over the last 6 months
|Dhanalaxmi Cotex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.79
|2.85
|2.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.79
|2.85
|2.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.48
|3.32
|3.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.59
|-0.35
|-0.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.28
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.15
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-0.55
|-0.80
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.83
|1.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.28
|0.41
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.28
|0.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|0.28
|0.43
|Tax
|-0.02
|-0.20
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|0.48
|0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|0.48
|0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|4.87
|4.87
|4.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|0.99
|0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|0.99
|0.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|0.99
|0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|0.99
|0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
