Dhanalaxmi Cote Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.43 crore, up 43.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.43 crore in June 2023 up 43.1% from Rs. 4.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2023 up 316.54% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2023 up 278.05% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

Dhanalaxmi Cote EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2022.

Dhanalaxmi Cote shares closed at 95.35 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 88.44% returns over the last 6 months and -2.65% over the last 12 months.