Dhanalaxmi Cote Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.43 crore, up 43.1% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanalaxmi Cotex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.43 crore in June 2023 up 43.1% from Rs. 4.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2023 up 316.54% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2023 up 278.05% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

    Dhanalaxmi Cote EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2022.

    Dhanalaxmi Cote shares closed at 95.35 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 88.44% returns over the last 6 months and -2.65% over the last 12 months.

    Dhanalaxmi Cotex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.434.364.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.434.364.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.875.506.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.92-0.50-2.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.240.280.29
    Depreciation0.030.030.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.180.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.04-1.130.10
    Other Income0.480.690.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.52-0.440.39
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.52-0.440.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.52-0.440.39
    Tax0.250.020.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.27-0.460.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.27-0.460.30
    Equity Share Capital4.874.874.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.61-0.940.63
    Diluted EPS2.61-0.940.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.61-0.940.63
    Diluted EPS2.61-0.940.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:15 am

