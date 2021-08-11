Dhanalaxmi Cote Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore, up 1245.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore in June 2021 up 1245.86% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2021 up 338.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2021 up 423.08% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2020.

Dhanalaxmi Cote EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.73 in June 2020.

Dhanalaxmi Cote shares closed at 11.84 on July 01, 2021 (BSE)