Dhanalaxmi Cote Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore, up 49% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.25 10.58 2.85 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.25 10.58 2.85 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 5.59 8.29 3.32 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.67 1.66 -0.35 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.29 0.31 0.28 Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.25 0.33 0.15 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 -0.03 -0.55 Other Income 0.15 0.52 0.83 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 0.49 0.28 Interest 0.00 0.00 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.08 0.49 0.28 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.08 0.49 0.28 Tax 0.01 0.10 -0.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 0.39 0.48 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 0.39 0.48 Equity Share Capital 4.87 4.87 4.87 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.19 0.80 0.99 Diluted EPS -0.19 0.80 0.99 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.19 0.80 0.99 Diluted EPS -0.19 0.80 0.99 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited