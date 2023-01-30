 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhanalaxmi Cote Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore, up 49% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanalaxmi Cotex are:Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore in December 2022 up 49% from Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 119.26% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 117.24% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021. Dhanalaxmi Cote shares closed at 50.25 on January 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -52.50% returns over the last 6 months and -53.30% over the last 12 months.
Dhanalaxmi Cotex
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations4.2510.582.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.2510.582.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods5.598.293.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.671.66-0.35
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.290.310.28
Depreciation0.030.030.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.250.330.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.03-0.55
Other Income0.150.520.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.490.28
Interest0.000.00--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.080.490.28
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.080.490.28
Tax0.010.10-0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.390.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.390.48
Equity Share Capital4.874.874.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.190.800.99
Diluted EPS-0.190.800.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.190.800.99
Diluted EPS-0.190.800.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 30, 2023 10:44 pm