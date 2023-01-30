Dhanalaxmi Cote Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore, up 49% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanalaxmi Cotex are:Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore in December 2022 up 49% from Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 119.26% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 117.24% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.
|Dhanalaxmi Cote shares closed at 50.25 on January 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -52.50% returns over the last 6 months and -53.30% over the last 12 months.
|Dhanalaxmi Cotex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.25
|10.58
|2.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.25
|10.58
|2.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.59
|8.29
|3.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.67
|1.66
|-0.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.31
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.25
|0.33
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.03
|-0.55
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.52
|0.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.49
|0.28
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.49
|0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|0.49
|0.28
|Tax
|0.01
|0.10
|-0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|0.39
|0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|0.39
|0.48
|Equity Share Capital
|4.87
|4.87
|4.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.80
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.80
|0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.80
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.80
|0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
