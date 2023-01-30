English
    Dhanalaxmi Cote Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore, up 49% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanalaxmi Cotex are:Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore in December 2022 up 49% from Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 119.26% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 117.24% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.Dhanalaxmi Cote shares closed at 50.25 on January 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -52.50% returns over the last 6 months and -53.30% over the last 12 months.
    Dhanalaxmi Cotex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.2510.582.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.2510.582.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.598.293.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.671.66-0.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.290.310.28
    Depreciation0.030.030.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.330.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.03-0.55
    Other Income0.150.520.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.490.28
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.080.490.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.080.490.28
    Tax0.010.10-0.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.390.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.390.48
    Equity Share Capital4.874.874.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.800.99
    Diluted EPS-0.190.800.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.800.99
    Diluted EPS-0.190.800.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited