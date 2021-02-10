Dhanalaxmi Cote Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 168.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2020 up 168.22% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 91.83% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 91.8% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019.

Dhanalaxmi Cote EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 17.88 in December 2019.

Dhanalaxmi Cote shares closed at 11.45 on November 24, 2020 (BSE)