Dhanada Corp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 19.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2021 up 19.01% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2021 down 7.48% from Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021 up 3.7% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2020.

Dhanada Corp shares closed at 4.92 on August 13, 2021 (BSE)