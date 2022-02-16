Dhanada Corp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, up 53.58% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanada Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in December 2021 up 53.58% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021 down 4.31% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021 up 37.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020.
Dhanada Corp shares closed at 6.53 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)
|Dhanada Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.00
|1.07
|1.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.00
|1.07
|1.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.25
|0.14
|0.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|0.42
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.17
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.86
|0.94
|0.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|-0.60
|0.16
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|-0.58
|0.17
|Interest
|1.22
|1.18
|1.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.92
|-1.76
|-0.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.92
|-1.76
|-0.88
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.92
|-1.76
|-0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.92
|-1.76
|-0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|5.59
|5.59
|5.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.32
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.32
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.32
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.32
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited